Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Southern California; violent shake, says eyewitness

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit southern California on Thursday. An eyewitness shared that it was a violent shake that lasted longer than five others experienced. The eyewitness said everything rattled and it was very very loud, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake stuck around some 217 km North East of Los Angeles, United States which has a population of around 3,793,000. So far no loss of life or property has been reported but authorities are keeping a watch on development further.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Delhi and Noida on Wednesday night. The epicenter was tracked 19 kilometers South-East of Noida, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake was experienced at 10.42 pm.

Prior to that, a medium-intensity earthquake struck Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the quake was measured to be 4.6 on the Richter Scale.

While on May 15, an earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital 13 kilometers northwest of New Delhi. The epicenter was Pitampura in north Delhi. On May 10, tremors shook Delhi, Noida and adjoining areas. The magnitude was measured to be 3.5 on the Richter Scale.

Earthquake occurrences in the past one month have witnessed a surge as never in the past quake frequency has been so fast.

