EAM Jaishankar-Blinken hold discussions on Red Sea attacks, Gaza aid, Ukraine in ‘productive call'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (January 11) discussed the “United States and India's shared concerns over the reckless Houthi attacks in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which threaten the free flow of commerce, endanger innocent mariners, and violate international law”.

The US has welcomed the "increased cooperation" with India in defending freedom of navigation in the Red Sea as the two countries discussed "shared concerns" over the reckless Houthi attacks in the region.

In the latest naval engagement, the Houthis on Tuesday launched 21 missiles and drones in the southern part of the Red Sea, prompting the US and British navies to shoot down the projectiles but no damage was reported, according to the US military's Central Command. The assault happened off the Yemeni port cities of Hodeida and Mokha, according to the private intelligence firm Ambrey.

Jaishankar-Blinken's talks

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken emphasised the Red Sea is a major commercial corridor that facilitates international trade and "welcomed increased cooperation with India in defending freedom of navigation in the region".

Jaishankar and Blinked also held discussions on the Israel-Hamas conflict, efforts to prevent any further escalation and boost the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

“Blinken also discussed Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine,” the statement said.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said that he had a "good discussion" with "my friend" Blinken.

"Our conversation focused on maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region. Appreciated his insights on ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza," Jaishankar said.

He said that they exchanged perspectives on developments related to the Ukraine conflict.

"Looking forward to realizing our extensive cooperation agenda for 2024," Jaishankar said.

In a post on X, Miller said Blinken had a "productive call" with Jaishankar, "discussing U.S. -India partnership for protecting freedom of navigation in critical waterways".

