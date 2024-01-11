UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for immediate cessation of Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A Houthi helicopter over the Galaxy Leader carrier.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution condemning and demanding an immediate halt to Houthi-led attacks on commercial vessels in the strategic Red Sea. The resolution, sponsored by the US and Japan, was passed 11-0 with four abstentions by Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique.

The resolution highlighted more than two dozen attacks on commercial ships by Yemen-based Houthi rebels that are impeding global commerce "and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security". It also called on the Houthis to release the Galaxy Leader, the Japanese-operated carrier linked to an Israeli businessman that was seized by the group on November 19.

A key provision of the resolution noted the right of UN member states "to defend their vessels from attack, including those that undermine navigational rights and freedoms", in accordance with international law. The provision amounted to an implicit endorsement of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a US-led multinational naval task force that has been defending commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Without naming Iran, the main arms supplier of the Houthis, the resolution condemns all arms dealings with the rebels, which violate the sanctions by the 15-member Council. It also calls for “additional practical cooperation to prevent the Houthis from acquiring the materiel necessary to carry out further attacks. It also urged "caution and restraint to avoid further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and the broader region".

Concerns over Houthi attacks

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have launched waves of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in protest against Israel's operations in Gaza. The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

The attacks have targeted ships in the Red Sea, which links the Mideast and Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal, and its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The attacks have led to concerns over the possible expansion of the Israel-Hamas war as well as the end of an uneasy ceasefire in Yemen in case of a retaliatory US strike on the poorest country in the Arab world.

Additionally, the attacks have disrupted international shipping, causing some companies to suspend transits through the Red Sea and use the much longer and costlier journey through Africa. The Houthis say their attacks aim to end the pounding Israeli air-and-ground offensive targeting the Gaza Strip, but the links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults have grown more tenuous as the attacks continue.

In the latest naval engagement, the Houthis on Tuesday launched 21 missiles and drones in the southern part of the Red Sea, prompting the US and British navies to shoot down the projectiles but no damage was reported, according to the US military's Central Command. The assault happened off the Yemeni port cities of Hodeida and Mokha, according to the private intelligence firm Ambrey.

The drones and missiles were downed by F-18s from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, as well as by American Arleigh Burke-class destroyers the USS Gravely, the USS Laboon, and the USS Mason, as well as the United Kingdom’s HMS Diamond. This was the 26th attack by Houthis in the Red Sea.

Countries issue final warning

Last week, the US and 12 other countries issued a statement calling for the immediate end of Houthi attacks and warning that further attacks would require collective action. “The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways,” they said.

At an open Security Council meeting last week, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called on Houthi leaders to implement the statement by the 13 countries and halt attacks. However, he stressed that the Houthi's actions must be seen as a response to “Israel's brutal operation in Gaza".

American troops in one incident sank Houthi vessels and killed 10 rebel fighters, though there’s been no broad retaliatory strike yet despite warnings from America. After that, an unmanned drone boat filled with explosives detonated "within a couple of miles" of US Navy and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

(with inputs from agencies)

