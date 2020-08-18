Donald Trump's plane nearly hit by drone, witnesses say

Image Source : AP FILE

US President Donald Trump's jet was nearly hit by a small drone as it approached an airbase near Washington Sunday night, Bloomberg report said quoting "several people" aboard Air Force One. The report said the device was yellow and black, shaped like a cross. It was off the right side of the plane. Several passengers on the jet spotted the drone just before it touched down at 5.54 pm at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Meanwhile, the White House Military Office and the Air Force's 89th Airlift Wing said that they were "aware of the report" and "the matter is under review."

Trump was flying in the modified Boeing Co. 757 that is among the fleet of jets known as Air Force One when the president is aboard.

It is learnt that the Federal Aviation Administration receives thousands of reports per year in which drones fly too close to other aircraft or operate in restricted areas.

Under current federal regulations, drones must be flown within sight of the operator and no higher than 400 feet (122 meters) above the ground without special waivers.

