Image Source : AP Russia rejects COVID-19 vaccine hacking allegations, accuses UK of attacks

Russia's ambassador to Britain has rejected claims that his country's intelligence service attempted to steal information about a Covid-19 vaccine. In a BBC interview broadcast on Sunday, Andrei Kelin said that there was "no sense" in the allegations made by the UK, the US and Canada.

"I don't believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it," Kelin said.

The US, British and Canadian security services on Thursday alleged that a hacking group believed to be operating as part of Russian intelligence services was targeting organisations involved in Covid-19 vaccine development.

The threat group, known as APT29, has exploited organisations globally, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of the UK said in an advisory.

Known targets of APT29 include the UK, the US and Canadian vaccine research and development organisations, the NCSC said.

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian Intelligence Services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic," the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said in a statement.

"While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health," the statement added.

