Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2020 9:03 IST
  • Sep 16, 2020 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Ban on transfer of govt employees lifted in Rajasthan

    The Rajasthan government on Tuesday lifted the ban from transfers and postings of government employees in all the departments. The applications for transfer will be accepted online on the website of the department concerned in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

    In order to this effect was issued by the administrative reforms department. Transfers will continue till October 31, according to the order.

  • Sep 16, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    New National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education will be formulated under NEP: Pokhriyal

    A new National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education will be formulated under National Education Policy to ensure quality education for teachers: Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank 

  • Sep 16, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of JNPT

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'proposed privatisation of JNPT  (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) ports and concern over national security.'

     

  • Sep 16, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Importance of pair yoga

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals the importance of pair yoga | WATCH NOW 

  • Sep 16, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 29.7 million, death toll crosses 9.38 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on Twitter @sushmitapanda, @himaanshus, @ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 29.7 million, including more than 938,000 fatalities. More than 21,530,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 6,749,289
    • India 4,926,914
    • Brazil 4,349,544
    • Russia 1,068,320
    • Peru 733,860

