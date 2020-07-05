First aarti of Amarnath Yatra to be performed today on Ashaad Purnima | LIVE

Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
First aarti of Amarnath Yatra to be performed today on Ashaad Purnima

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 11.3 million, including more than 533,000 fatalities. More than 6,433,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus: 

  • Jul 05, 2020 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    First aarti of Amarnath Yatra to be performed today on Ashaad Purnima

    First arti of Amarnath yatra 2020 will be done at holy Amarnath cave today. Only LG Jammu Kashmir G C Murmu will be present inside the holy cave with few officials and the pujari as today is Ashaad Purnima, which marks the auspicious day for opening of the yatra, so keeping the people's faith in mind , the first arti will be done at the cave. No pilgrim will be allowed from any route , for general people yatra dates will be announced later , sources say from 21 July yatra will resume for the general people. DD will telecast the first arti live.

  • Jul 05, 2020 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Bahuda Rath Yatra conlcuded on Saturday, marking the end of the 13-day long Rath Yartra

    Bahuda Rath Yatra conlcuded yesterday, marking the end of the 13-day long Rath Yartra. Only those servitors who had tested negative for COVID-19 were allowed to pull the chariots. 

  • Jul 05, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 11 million, death toll crosses 5.33 lakh

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal,  Sidhant Mamtany and Rashi Hardaha. You can get in touch with us directly on twitter​​ ​​@sushmitapanda@himaanshus@ShashBhandari​ @vani_mehrotra​ @priyajais@SidMamtany, and  @rashihardaha for news, tips, photos, questions and comments. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 11.3 million, including more than 533,000 fatalities. More than 6,433,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    USA -2,837,189
    Brazil -1,501,353
    Russia- 661,165
    India- 627,168
    Spain- 297,183

