Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIVE) Coronavirus Pandemic: Germany records maximum number of covid-19 recoveries

Coronavirus pandemic still grips the world, there are only initial signs of a cure and the majority of the world population is still in lockdown. Covid-19 has indeed become a challenge. On Friday, the number of coronavirus infections rose to 22,19,162. The number of deaths is inching closer to 1.5 lakh. As of Friday night, the death toll was 1,49,884. In the past 24 hours 37,854 new cases have come to light

Which country has the maximum number of coronavirus cases?

The US still has maximum number of coronavirus patients. The number of covid-19 patients in US is 681,078. This is followed by Spain and Italy. Spain has 1,88,068 infections while the number in Italy 1,68,941.

Which country has seen maximum number of new Covid-19 cases?

The UK has seen a spike here. In the past 24 hours, 5599 new coronavirus cases were detected in the UK on Friday. On the same day, the UK became 6th country in the world to cross 1,00,000 patient mark. After UK; Turkey (4353) and Russia (4070) reported maximum number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

Where has maximum number of coronavirus deaths occurred?

The US continues to be the country with maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus infection. On Friday, the death toll stood at 35,371. Death toll in Italy is at 22,170 while that in Spain stood at 19,478

Where have most number of coronavirus recoveries taken place?

Coronavirus infections and deaths paint a grim picture. But at the same time, it's worth noting that large number of people are making a successful recovery from the deadly infection.

By Friday, Germany had the most number of patients who had recovered from coronavirus infection. The number stood at 81,800. China (77,944) and Spain (74,797) were other two countries that recorded most number of coronavirus recoveries.

WATCH | IAF Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in Punjab

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage