Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.3 million mark; death toll at 3,77,404

Image Source : AP A man walks in front of a shuttered outfit store during a quarantine imposed by the state government to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, June 1, 2020.

Coronavirus cases have crossed 6.3 million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 6,365,473 with 3,77,404 deaths while 2,903,418 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,859,323 including 106,925 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 5,29,405 including 30,046 deaths and Russia with 4,14,878 cases including 4,855 deaths.

China is reporting five new cases of the coronavirus, all brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday while 73 people remain in treatment for COVID-19 and 373 are under monitoring and isolation for showing signs of the virus or having tested positive for it without showing symptoms. China has recorded a total of 4,634 deaths among 83,022 cases of the disease.

China further re-opened schools this week and much of the economy is back on a regular footing, albeit with social distancing and other measures in place to prevent a second wave of the virus outbreak that was first detected late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

