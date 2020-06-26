Image Source : AP Powerful magnitude-6.4 earthquake hits China's Xinjiang

A powerful magnitude-6.4 earthquake jolted China early on Friday. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the tremors were felt at 5:05 a.m on Friday (Beijing time). The epicentre of the earthquake was China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Earthquakes starting with a 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong", according to the Richter magnitude scale, and can cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures.

