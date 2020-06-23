Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

Image Source : FILE Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake shake southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook Mexico on Tuesday. Centered near Huatulco in southern Mexico, the quake swayed buildings and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms were sounded midmorning for residents to exit buildings.

However, there are no immidiate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geologic Survey said the quake hit at 10:29 a.m. (11:29 a.m. Eastern) along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km). The epicenter was 7 miles (12 km) south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan.

It was felt in Guatemala and throughout south and central Mexico.

(With AP inputs)

