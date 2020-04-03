Image Source : AP China declares day of national mourning on Saturday to commemorate COVID-19 victims

After declaring victory over coronavirus, China has decided to commemorate the COVID-19 victims declaring a day of national mourning on Saturday, April 4. "The State Council decided to hold national mourning events on April 4 to express deepest condolences of our multinational people over the 'fallen heroes,' who sacrificed their lives to fight the epidemic of the novel coronavirus, as well as the deceased compatriots," the State Council said in a statement.

To that effect, all Chinese flags in the state as well as in all the country's missions across the globe will be dipped on Saturday. All entertainment events across China stand canceled.

At 10:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT), the minute of silence will take place across China.

China now has less than 2,000 active cases of coronavirus in the country. The virus that originated in China has now killed over 50,000 people worldwide while infecting over 1 million.