Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif suffers heart attack

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has suffered a heart attack. He is undergoing treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore.

New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2019 13:47 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has suffered a heart attack. He was undergoing treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore.

On Friday, Nawaz Sharif was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case. 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had filed the bail application for the release of his brother from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). 

After being hospitalised on Monday night, a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood, had confirmed on Thursday that Nawaz Sharif was suffering from acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder in which the immune system destroys platelets.

In the court on Friday, Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Ashtar Ausaf told the court today that the former premier's condition was "extremely serious".

Ayaz told the court that his platelet count was constantly reducing, adding that the hospital had conducted tests to see if the former leader was also suffering from dengue, Dawn news reported.

He informed the court that Nawaz is a diabetes patient and is suffering from several other ailments as well.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising heard Shehbaz Sharif's petition seeking the suspension of Nawaz Sharif's sentence in the other Al-Azizia corruption case and release on bail.

During the proceedings, Services Hospital Medical Superintendent Saleem Cheema, who is a member of the medical board, said that Nawaz Sharif's condition was critical.

The IHC adjourned its hearing till October 29.

 

