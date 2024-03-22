Bhutan: Youngsters accord special welcome to PM Modi by performing on his garba song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching the garba performance in Thimphu, Bhutan

Thimphu: A group of Bhutanese youngsters gave a special welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Thimphu by performing on a garba song penned by the Indian leader himself. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the youngsters accorded a special welcome to PM Modi by performing on the garba song written by him, according to officials.

The youngsters were dressed in Gujarat's traditional attire, Ghagra-choli and Kurta Paijama. The performance was staged after PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the hotel where he was staying in Bhutan's national capital, Thimphu. Later on, the PM greeted the other officials gathered at the hotel.

PM Modi watched the garba performance with rapt attention and applauded at the end of the performance. This came after he arrived in Bhutan for a two-day state visit to further cement India's unique relations with the Himalayan nation as part of the country's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

PM Modi arrives in Bhutan

The Indian PM was given a red-carpet welcome upon his arrival at the Paro airport and was warmly received by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan. In an unprecedented welcome for PM Modi in Bhutan, people lined up the streets across the entire stretch of 45 km from Paro to the national capital, Thimphu.

"I am grateful to the people of Bhutan, especially the young children, for the memorable welcome to their beautiful country," PM Modi wrote on X and thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

Huge banners have been put up in the capital city to welcome the Indian prime minister. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier this week.

The visit could be dubbed "rare" as there was only one incident when Indian Prime Ministers made any foreign trips after the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. In 2009, the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, visited the United Kingdom to attend the G20 meeting. No special announcements are expected as the Model Code of Conduct is in effect in India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

PM Modi's schedule

During the visit, PM Modi will receive an audience with Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. He will also hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples", the MEA said in a previous statement.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to receive a grand welcome at the Tashichho Dzong, a traditional Buddhist monastery and the seat of the Bhutanese government. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, a state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu.

This follows a prior visit by Tobgay to India, wherein both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship. It was during these talks that Tobgay invited his Indian counterpart to Bhutan.

