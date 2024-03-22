PM Modi embarks on two-day state visit to Bhutan amied at 'further cementing India-Bhutan partnership'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 22) embarked on a two-day state visit to Bhutan. He is scheduled to return on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s visit is part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

PM Modi was earlier scheduled to depart on Thursday but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

PM Modi tweets

The Prime Minister posted on X that he will participate in various programmes aimed at "further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership".

"On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay @tsheringtobgay," PM Modi posted on X,

(With PTI inputs)