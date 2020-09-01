Tuesday, September 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Bear checks out products at Supermarket in North California; pictures surfaces

Bear checks out products at Supermarket in North California; pictures surfaces

In a bizarre incident, a bear made a special appearance in a supermarket in North California. The customers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe were shocked and surprised to see this 'special' visitor at the shop. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2020 13:46 IST
Bear checks out products at Supermarket in North California; pictures surfaces
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

Bear checks out products at Supermarket in North California; pictures surfaces 

In a bizarre incident, a bear made a special appearance in a supermarket in North California. The customers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe were shocked and surprised to see this 'special' visitor at the shop. 

"We were just calmly arriving at the store. I didn't even imagine what we were going to find," said shopper Rubi Nevarez, who provided a clip of the incident to Reuters. "As far as I know, this is the second time this has happened."

According to the local media, a bear had visited the same store on August 18 and exited with a bag of tortilla chips. 

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X