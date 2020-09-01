Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Bear checks out products at Supermarket in North California; pictures surfaces

In a bizarre incident, a bear made a special appearance in a supermarket in North California. The customers at the Kings Beach Safeway by Lake Tahoe were shocked and surprised to see this 'special' visitor at the shop.

"We were just calmly arriving at the store. I didn't even imagine what we were going to find," said shopper Rubi Nevarez, who provided a clip of the incident to Reuters. "As far as I know, this is the second time this has happened."

According to the local media, a bear had visited the same store on August 18 and exited with a bag of tortilla chips.

