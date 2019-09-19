Image Source : FILE Baloch activists urge Modi to raise rights abuse at UN

Baloch Human Rights activist Ashraf Bamoch has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue of Balochistan and human rights violation there at all international fora.

Wishing Modi on his birthday, Ashraf tweeted: "Don't forget the repressed people of Balochistan. Give them voice and raise the issue at all international fora, including United Nations. Baloch are also human beings, they have a right to live with dignity."

He also posted a video with the post in which two small children are seen holding a flag and chanting 'India will win'.

Another Baloch leader Nawab Brahumdagh said Islamabad should stop dreaming about Afghanistan and Kashmir, and instead focus on Pakistan, Sindh and Balochistan.

Several activists held a rally recently in Balochistan exposing Pakistan Army's atrocities and sought India's help in raising their voices globally. They also raised 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans.

Earlier, Baloch activists named and shamed Pakistan for violating human rights during the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Highlighting the grave rights situation in Balochistan, the activists said Islamic radicalisation in Balochistan was being used by the Pakistan authorities as a tool to counter the Baloch struggle for the right to self-determination.

