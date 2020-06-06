French forces kill Al-Qaeda's north Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel

Image Source : AP A photo taken from video is Abdelmalek Droukdel. The French military and allied forces in Mali killed the longtime leader of al-Qaida's North African arm, who commanded jihadists in his native Algeria and then spread their movement across Africa's Sahel region, France's defense minister said Friday.

French forces have killed terror group Al Qaeda’s North Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel in northern Mali, informed Franch Defence Minister Florence Parly. Al-Qaeda's North Africa chief Droukdel had led all the operations in the northern Mali region, Parly said.

"The French troops supported by partners neutralised Emir of the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQMI), Abdelmalek Droukdel, and many his close affiliates during an operation in northern Mali," Florence Parly said.

Parly further mentioned that the longtime leader of al-Qaida's North African arm Abdelmalek Droukdel, who has been neutralised, commanded jihadists in his native Algeria and then spread their movement across Africa's Sahel region. During the operation, several others who were part of his entourage have also been killed, Florence Parly tweeted.

