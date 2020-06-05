Trump slams China, says COVID-19 a 'very bad gift'

Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump/FILE

Coronavirus is a "very bad gift" from China, US President Donald Trump said on Friday. He said the virus should have been restricted at the source itself. "COVID-19 is a gift from China. Not good, they should have stopped it at the source. A very bad gift. How come, Wuhan where it started was in very bad trouble, but it did not go to any other parts of China," Trump was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further, the US President accused China of taking "tremendous advantage" of the United States. "We helped rebuild China, we gave them 500 billion dollars a year. How stupid are the people who represented our country with China and many other countries? But that's all changing," he said.

"...we are working with the world and we will work with China too. We will work with everybody. But what happened should have never happened," he added.

