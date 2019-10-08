Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Afghanistan says AQIS leader Asim Omar killed in raid

Afghanistan says AQIS leader Asim Omar killed in raid

Afghan intelligence on Tuesday confirmed the death of Asim Omar, leader of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound last month.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2019 20:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA

Afghanistan says AQIS leader Asim Omar killed in raid

Afghan intelligence on Tuesday confirmed the death of Asim Omar, leader of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound last month.

"NDS can now confirm the death of Asim Omar, leader of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), in a joint US-Afghan raid on a Taliban compound in Musa Qala district of Helmand province on Sep. 23," Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) tweeted.

The NDS said that Omar, a Pakistani citizen, was killed along with six other AQIS members, most of them Pakistanis. Among them was Raihan, Omar's courier to Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri.

They had been embedded inside the Taliban compound in the Taliban stronghold of Musa Qala.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySri Lanka's ballot paper with extraordinary length of over 2 feet: EC