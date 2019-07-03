WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down worldwide; users report error in media downloads

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down worldwide/File Pic

Users across the world, including India experienced difficulty accessing social media sites - Facebook and Facebook-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram on Friday. According to reports, these most popular social media apps in the world have crashed.

According to DownDetector, the error was noticed at around 14:49 BST and users began reporting that they were having problems.

Several users took to Twitter and complained they were unable to see images or refresh their Facebook and Instagram feed while many users said image download failed on their WhatsApp.

Users complained that picture downloads have stopped working on WhatsApp, with some users unable to send messages. While text appears to work but photos, videos and voice messages are not working, according to various reports.

Instead, users just see a message reading "download failed" and the content will not arrive on WhatsApp. "Couldn't download image," or 'Can't download. Please ask that it be resent to you" like error users facing.

According to Online outage tracker DownDetector, WhatsApp began having issues from 7:28 PM IST.

Users on Facebook faced issues in displaying photos, with many seeing code in place of pictures. Facebook wasn't immediately reachable for comment as well.

However, there has been no official reason given for the outage over the server down of the most popular messenger and photo sharing platforms.

Instagram user @Paerbaer asks, "Is Instagram story not working or is my internet just trash right now?" Instagram user Robin Grima writes, "Can’t upload to story, can’t send pictures in chats and can’t open photos sent. Most people’s icons are blank. Can’t see posts, they’re blank."

Instagrammer Hiroshi28 asks, "Are we surprised that Instagram keeps crashing and being buggy?"

#FacebookDown...

US east coast a+ Europe are hotspots for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp being down right now https://t.co/EC6ny4aJqQ pic.twitter.com/16VuTnSy0Z — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 3, 2019

‘Been trying to post for the last hour but it won’t post anything, keeps saying can’t be posted,’ wrote Instagram user Anna Kambouris.

‘Ah, heck. Here we go again,’ another user said.

Instagram down, hello again Twitter you old faithful beauty you! #twitterforpresident #instagramisdown — Mouldsy7 (@Mouldsy7) July 3, 2019

