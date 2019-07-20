Image Source : AP 8 killed due to monsoon related incidents in Sri Lanka (representational image)

At least eight people have been killed and over 700 homes damaged due to monsoon-related incidents in Sri Lanka's central and southern region, authorities said on Saturday.

Sri Lanka is witnessing inclement weather since Thursday and is likely to witness continuous rain for a few days in the central, western and southwestern regions.

Till Saturday eight people have been killed due to monsoon related incidents.

"Seven deaths have been reported from the central hill areas. Landslide warnings have been issued in the central hill areas,” Pradeep Kodippily, the disaster

management centre's spokesman said.

The eighth death was reported when a tree fell on a motorcycle from Southern part of the country, police said.

Kodippily said the people have been warned of the impending landslides in the southwestern hilly region of Imbulpe in the Ratnapura district.

Fishing society groups said around 200 fishermen with their 30 boats are believed to be trapped in the gusty winds in the seas.

They had ventured for fishing from the western coastal regions on Thursday.

"Over 700 homes have been partially damaged by earth slips in the central regions," disaster management officials added.

Also Read | Researchers develop statistical model to predict floods

Also Read | Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 78, over 32 still missing

Also Read | Barry’s flood threat lingers as storm slowly sweeps inland