Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 78, over 32 still missing

Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 78, over 32 still missing

Over 3366 people have been rescued so far from the 31 flood-hit districts. Earlier, Bed Nidhi Khanal who is the chief of the emergency operation Centre had predicted that the death toll is likely to rise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kathmandu Updated on: July 16, 2019 14:27 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Over 3366 people have been rescued so far from the 31 flood-hit districts. Earlier, Bed Nidhi Khanal who is the chief of the emergency operation Centre had predicted that the death toll is likely to rise.

The Nepal Home Ministry released an official data which states that the death toll stands at 78. As per reports, 32 people are still missing and 40 people are injured. 

Over 3366 people have been rescued so far from the 31 flood hit districts. Earlier, Bed Nidhi Khanal who is the chief of the emergency operation Centre had predicted that the death toll is likely to rise. 

The monsoon floods and landslides in Nepal an northeastern India has increased the death toll to 65. Till now, around 2.6 million people are affected by the floods. 

Globally, Nepal ranks 4th and 11th in terms of its relative vulnerability to climate change and earthquakes, respectively.

 
 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryResearchers develop statistical model to predict floods