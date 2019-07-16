Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 78, over 32 still missing

Image Source : PTI Over 3366 people have been rescued so far from the 31 flood-hit districts. Earlier, Bed Nidhi Khanal who is the chief of the emergency operation Centre had predicted that the death toll is likely to rise.

The Nepal Home Ministry released an official data which states that the death toll stands at 78. As per reports, 32 people are still missing and 40 people are injured.

The monsoon floods and landslides in Nepal an northeastern India has increased the death toll to 65. Till now, around 2.6 million people are affected by the floods.

Globally, Nepal ranks 4th and 11th in terms of its relative vulnerability to climate change and earthquakes, respectively.

Nepal Home Ministry: Death toll now stands at 78, 32 still missing, 40 injured. Over 3366 people rescued from 31 flood hit districts (file pic) pic.twitter.com/RjA6a1DtoE — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019

