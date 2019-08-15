Video | Russian airbus with 230 passengers suffers bird hit, makes emergency landing in corn field

Image Source : AP Russian airbus makes emergency landing in corn field

A Russian Airbus was forced to make an emergency landing in a corn field Thursday after it hit a flock of seagulls. The incident was reported from Moscow. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

According to officials, the plane - Ural Airlines A321 had 226 passengers and 7 crew members onboard and was flying from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport to Simferopol in Russia-annexed Crimea.

A video posted by the Russian media shows Ural Airlines A321 in a corn field

The plane suffered a bird hit shortly after takeoff, which caused engine trouble. Following the bird hit, the crew decided to land the plane immediately.

The plane landed in the corn field about a kilometre from the runway, with its engines off and landing gear retracted.

Passengers were evacuated on inflatable ramps, with some taken to hospital and others back to the airport.

According to the health ministry, 23 people were hospitalised, including nine children, but none suffered serious injuries.

