12 killed as Pakistan Army Aviation plane crashes in Rawalpindi

Image Source : AP IMAGES Pakistan Army Aviation plane crashes in Rawalpindi

At least 12 people, including five soldiers, died as a plane of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed into a residential area near the garrison city of Rawalpindi in wee hours of Tuesday, said Farooq Butt, an official at the state-run emergency service.

Two pilots are also among those killed in the plane crash. Soon after the crash, a massive fire broke out that engulfed several houses.

According to the official who called 1122, an emergency number, informed about the crash in Rawalpindi. He also said that the authorities had declared an emergency in three nearest hospitals. He said about 20 people were injured in the plane crash.

As soon as they were informed, Pakistan Army and teams of 1122 rushed to the scene and started the rescue operation.

Butt said a rescue operation was still ongoing and that the death toll from the plane crash could rise as some of the injured persons are listed in critical condition. The cause of the plane crash is yet to be determined.

