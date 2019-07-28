Pani Pani Re: Pakistani reporter stands in neck-deep water for in-depth flood coverage | Watch

Image Source : SCREENGRAB Pani Pani Re! Pakistani reporter stands in neck-deep muddy water to cover floods | Watch

Like India, Pakistan is also facing a flood-like situation in several parts of the country. Live reporting during this flood-like situation comes up with its own challenges for reporters. Sometimes, reporters are so excited that they go to any extend to cover the ground situation of the story.

Well, with their unique journalism, Pakistani media has never failed in delivering social media gems for netizens. So, a fresh 'in-depth reporting' video of a Pakistani journalist is viral on the internet and is winning the attention of netizens for his ‘immersive’ journalistic skills.

In the video, Pakistani reporter from G-TV News can be seen standing in neck-deep muddy water while narrating the flood-like situation in the country.

Mai doob rha hu pr abhi dooba to ni hu 😋 https://t.co/7jAf3QMw48 — Attaulbari Taz (@AttaTaz) July 27, 2019

While he is reporting live, nothing but only his head and the tip of his mic can be seen in the video. Talking about the rising water levels of the Sind river in Punjab region, the reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain says how the agricultural lands in the area have been submerged.

Sharing the video about their reporter on its YouTube Channel, G-TV News channel wrote, “Pakistani Reporter in Flood Water, risks his life in danger to perform his duties. [sic]”

In no time, the video went viral on social media and flooded with hilarious comments. Several netizens trolled the 'brave' journalists and said that he should not have risked his life. While many even had sarcastic and punny takes about his reporting.

One user wrote, “Really praiseworthy entertainment better than our anchors hanging around in studios and trying to create entertainment.”

“This is foolishness. Putting oneself in needless danger is not reporting,” wrote another.

Here are some best comments:

I hope he got a raise after this report. — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) July 28, 2019

That's some deep reporting, I must admit. https://t.co/vNgAPM9Z3p — Ahmad (@yarkhanalizai) July 27, 2019

Level of reporting pic.twitter.com/UFZ9lsQVbk — Salman Qureshi (@Saad612011) July 27, 2019

I am wondering how this guy would have reported #Chandrayaan2 ....phew!!!! https://t.co/nzuxZOG5lH — TedhaGyaan (@TedhaGyaan) July 27, 2019

This is not the first time the Pakistani journalist has given us a good laugh with their unique skills. Last month too, a Pakistani news anchor made netizens go ROFL when she confused the technology behemoth Apple Inc to the fruit ‘apple’ during a discussion that was live on air.

