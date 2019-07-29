7 killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

Image Source : AP Representative Image

At least seven persons, including four children and a woman, were killed in separate incidents after incessant rain lashed parts of Pakistan, authorities said. In Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, five persons, including two children and a woman were killed on Sunday.

Two were killed in Shangrila and one each in Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Over 18 people sustained injuries, including six women.

Heavy rainfall in the province also damaged five houses, two huts and three school buildings. Different areas of Chitral, including Tirich Mir and Kosht were closed off for traffic due to flooding, the Express Tribune reported.

In Punjab province, at least two children were killed and many more sustained injuries.

In Sargodha city, two children were killed due to a roof collapse. Five more roof collapse incidents were reported in Sheikhupura and officials placed the number of injured at 10, the report added.

Rains and snowfall often cause landslides and flash floods in northern Pakistan where millions live in mountainous areas.

Incessant rainfall across Pakistan has led to power outages in many major cities.

There seems to be no respite in sight as according to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) more heavy rain has been predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur over the next 24 hours.

