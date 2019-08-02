Image Source : SCREENGRAB Video captures plane landing on busy Washington road

A small plane landed on a busy stretch of roadway south of Tacoma, Washington, stunning motorists but causing no damage or injuries.

The Washington State Patrol says the single-prop KR2 aircraft landed at about 8:15 a.m. Thursday on State Route 7 in Parkland.

Trooper Johnna Batiste says the pilot was able to land where there happened to be a break in traffic after a fuel system malfunction caused the plane to stall.

Batiste says a trooper who was nearby helped the pilot push the plane into a parking lot.