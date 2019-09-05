Pakistan's Karachi among LEAST LIVEABLE cities in the world

Pakistan's Karachi has been ranked as one of the least liveable cities in the world. This has come to light in a report titled Global Liveability Ranking 2019. It has been released by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Karachi was ranked 136 out of 149 cities across the world. The other least liveable cities included Harare, Tripoli, Dhaka, Lagos and, at the very bottom, Damascus. Karachi was ranked 137 out of 140 cities but has jumped one place this year.

The Austrian capital Vienna retained its ranking as the world's most liveable city, once again zooming past Melbourne which had held the top ranking for seven years until losing it to Vienna in 2018.

On the EIU's index, Vienna scored a near-perfect 99.1 out of 100.

Sydney and Osaka were third and fourth in the list dominated by Australian, Canadian and Japanese cities.

Accoring to Norbert Kettner, CEO, Vienna Tourist Board, to see Vienna again listed as number one in EIU's "Global Livability Ranking" brings both joy and honour.

"It is an achievement which we will continue to strive towards maintaining in the years to come. To attain the world's highest quality of life is a result of hard work and efficient collaborations of all players within the city," he said.

Vienna attracted 40,509 Indian visitors between January-July 2019, representing an increase of nearly 9 per cent over the same period last year.

Global Liveability Index ranking of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), published annually since 2004, enjoys global recognition and compares 140 cities around the world.

In all, 27 cities have become more liveable by the EIU's reckoning, whereas 15 saw their scores fall.

The biggest improvement came in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, which rose 20 places to 69th - but that owed much to investments in health care and infrastructure after the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.