Pakistan police busts gang using WhatsApp to plan crimes

Police in Pakistan have busted a gang that formed a WhatsApp group for better coordination of planning crimes and escaping the law enforcers, officials said on Friday. The group is known as "Dakaiti Qaumi Movement (DQM)" had 10 members who coordinated in the group before executing the crime.

"Police arrested two members of the DQM' from Aziz Abad and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession," a senior police official said. During the interrogation, the suspects claimed to have committed 100 robbery and dacoity incidents in different parts of the Sindh province.

"In every incident of robbery or dacoity, at least four to five members of the gang participated and they coordinated through WhatsApp group. Police said it was looking for other members of the group.