Pakistan: Hindu woman converts to Islam, gets security cover

Pakistani Hindu woman gets security after conversion

A court in Pakistan has ordered security for a Hindu woman who converted to Islam last month, the media reported.

Payal Devi, now known as Noor Fatima, is a resident of Thatta in Pakistan's Sindh province where kidnapping of Hindu girls and their religious conversion often happens.

On June 29, she converted to Islam, and got willingly married to one Kamran Ali. Her family members are, however, not happy with the alliance.

She said her community members are also upset, and claimed a threat to her life, Express News reported.

The Sindh High Court has ordered security cover to the newly wedded couple and listed the matter for next hearing on August 6.

