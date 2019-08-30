Image Source : AP IMAGES Over five dozen Pakistani migrants land on Italian coast

A total of 62 Pakistani migrants came ashore overnight at the town of Gallipoli in the southern Italian region of Apulia and the yacht suspected of transporting them was impounded off nearby Santa Maria di Leuca, the Red Cross said on Friday.

Two men were found aboard the yacht, AKI has learned.

The migrants, who included nine unaccompanied minors, all received assistance including medical checks and most were in good health. Two of the minors needed medical treatment and were taken to hospital, the Red Cross said.

All the other migrants were transferred to a reception centre in the coastal city of Otranto.

On August 20, another yacht reached Santa Maria di Leuca with 69 migrants on board.

