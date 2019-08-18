How Syed Akbaruddin destroyed Pakistani journalists with a 'handshake' | VIDEO

How Syed Akbaruddin destroyed Pakistani journalists with a 'handshake'

Syed Akbaruddin, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, didn't just hammer Pakistan at the United Nations forum but more followed. He had something for Pakistani journalists too - a stellar response.

Akbaruddin was interacting with mediapersons after Pakistan faced a major embarrassment with no backing at a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the interaction, one of the Pakistani journalists asked when will India begin a dialogue with Pakistan. The diplomat replied: "So let me start by coming across to you and shaking hands. All three of you." He then walked up to the Pakistani scribes and shook hands with each one of them unhesitatingly.

"So, let me tell you, we've already extended out hand of friendship by saying we are committed to the Simla agreement. Let us wait for a response on that from the Pakistani side," he added as he walked back to the dias.

But no, it didn't end here.

Akbaruddin also took a dig at Zhang Jun and Maleeha Lodhi, Permanent Representatives of China and Pakistan, who refused to take any questions from reporters after a major snub at the UNSC.

"People who came here, just walked off. But as the representative of an open democracy, I am ready to answer," he said.

The closed-door consultations ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful 15-nation UN organ, serving a major blow to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China to internationalise the issue, which an overwhelming majority stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

China, a permanent member with veto, had asked for a meeting in the Council. As per UNSC procedures, Council members can ask to bring up any issue for discussion.

