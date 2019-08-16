Matters related to Article 370 entirely internal: India after UNSC closed door meeting on Kashmir

Image Source : ANI Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador to UN

India today said that the country's national position was and remains that matters related to Article 370 are entirely an internal matter, after a rare closed-door meeting at the United Nations Security Council to discuss New Delhi's move to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was called after Pakistan -- backed by its all-weather ally-- China, requested "closed consultations" on the issue.

Syed Akbaruddin, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Security, said the government is committed to gradually removing all restrictions in Kashmir and the government is undertaking steps towards normalcy.

"Change is internal to India. This change hasn't affected our external orientation," he said.

The outcome of the UNSC meeting will not be a formal pronouncement as the consultations are informal in nature. India and Pakistan did not attending the meeting, which was open only to the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.