Monsoon rains batter Myanmar, 51 killed in landslide

Image Source : AP IMAGES 51 killed in landslide

The death toll from a monsoon landslide rose to 51 in Myanmar's Mon state, said latest figures released by Myanmar Fire Services Department on Sunday.

"Search and rescue operations are being carried out by using life detectors such as Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC) and Leader Hasty," a department official told Xinhua news agency.

The mountainside of Ma-lat mountain collapsed due to the monsoon downpour at 7 a.m. on Friday. Residents, houses and vehicles were swamped away by the deluge of mud and rocks from the collapse.

Caused by heavy monsoon rainfall, towns of Paung, Mawlamyine, Mudon, Thanbyuzayat, Kyaikmaraw and Ye were flooded and some schools were temporarily closed in the town of Paung since early Friday.

