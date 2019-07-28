Blast in Afghan vice-presidential candidate's office, gunbattle follows

Image Source : AP Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of the attack. An Afghan official said a large explosion has taken place in the capital, Kabul, on the first day of campaigning for presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28.

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, July 28, 2019. An Afghan official said a large explosion has taken place in the capital, Kabul, on the first day of campaigning for presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28.

The political offices of the Afghan president's running mate were hit by a large explosion and stormed by an unknown number of attackers, Afghan officials said Sunday.

The attack comes on the first day of campaigning for presidential elections, scheduled for late September.

Nasrat Rahimi, the interior ministry spokesman, said the attack targeted the Green Trend party headquarters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, but denied reports that vice presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh was wounded in the attack.

Ferdous Faramarz, the spokesman for Kabul's police chief, said the explosion was likely a suicide car bomb and that the gunfight was still ongoing.

At least one person was killed and 13 wounded, according to Wahidullah Mayar, the health ministry spokesman.

The blast was large enough to be heard throughout the capital.

No one immediately claim responsibility for the attack but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in the capital and have carried out attacks in the past.