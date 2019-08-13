Jammu & Kashmir Article 370: US Congressman apologises to Indian-Americans over his letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Image Source : TWITTER/@REPTOMSUOZZI Tom Suozzi, US Congressman

US Congressman Tom Suozzi, who has been an ardent supporter of India, apologised to Indian Americans for shooting off a letter to US SEcretary of State Mike Pompeo on Article 370. Suozzi had expressed concerns in the letter, written after Article 370 was scrapped by India.

"These new restrictions on the autonomy of the state and the rights of Kashmiris could also embolden extremists and terrorists to act," Suozzi had said in his letter.

Tom Suozzi is a member of US Congress which can be compared to Indian Parliament as far as its role in US is concerned.

Indian-American constitute a significant part of Suozzi's Congressional District in New York and had played a key role in his election and fund raising. After he sent the letter to US Secretary of State, Indian Americans flooded Tom Suozzi's office with angry messages.

After this, Suozzi called an emergency meeting of Indian Americans, which was attended by more than 100 Indian community members, who demanded the lawmaker to withdraw his letter.

Suozzi in a statement said, "On Sunday, I met with 100 of my Indian-American constituents regarding my recent letter to Secretary Pompeo expressing my concerns about recent developments in Kashmir."

"Based upon my meeting it is clear that it was a mistake to not consult with some of my Indian-American friends and supporters before I sent the letter. I should have. I am sorry. If I had met with them before sending the letter, I would have framed my concerns differently,” Suozzi said.

(With PTI inputs)

