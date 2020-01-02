Young India will chart nation's future: PM Modi at DRDO event in Bengaluru | 10 Highlights

PM Modi during his address at the DRDO event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the future of the country rested on the shoulders of youngsters, while addressing an event at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Here are 10 major remarks from the Prime Minister's speech:

India is among very few countries that has the capability to build everything, from aircraft to aircraft carrier.

This decade is key for 'New India'. The next decade will decide India's strength and global position.

This decade is for the youth and innovators who are born or have attained youth in the 21st century.

You must remember that it is your responsibility to make the life of 130 crore Indians easier and safer. This is just the beginning.

You have a year and a decade ahead. DRDO's long and medium-term roadmap must be decided upon with caution.

We should not just stop thinking. Work should be done on actionable points as well.

I want to see DRDO decide Indian science organisations' direction as well as the world's.

I'm sure that you'll leave no stone unturned in the formation of New India. Your growth should not be limited to India.

An organization like DRDO can give the world a lot. You can contribute a lot in human security: PM Modi

Intelligence machinery is going to play a key role in security in the future. In such times, India can't be behind anyone. It has to protect its people, its borders and thus, investment in modern technology is as important as innovation.