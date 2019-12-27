Yogi Adityanath makes surprise check of shelter homes

Image Source : PTI Yogi makes surprise check of shelter homes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a surprise inspection at three shelter homes at the Laxman Mela ground, Daliganj and King George's Medical University. While making the visits on Thursday night, Adityanath reviewed basic facilities being provided to the inmates and also heard their grievances, while interacting with them.

Adityanath was accompanied by Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Nath Singh, Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani and Municipal Commissioner Indra Mani Tripathi.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure medical facility for the homeless in the shelter homes and also to provide hot water to them. He also asked officials to ensure that the homeless were given food.

