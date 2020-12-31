Image Source : INDIA TV Year Ender 2020: Pranab Mukherjee to Ahmed Patel; Remembering political leaders we lost

We have witnessed several unfortunate events in the year 2020-- which wasn't really kind to many. Several people died this year, including popular politicians and leaders whose unexpected deaths left everyone shocked. While some of the leaders died due to COVID-19, others lost their lives to other illnesses and other health issues.

As 2020-- not so good year, is coming to end, here is a tribute to political leaders, stalwarts we lost this year.

Pranab Mukherjee

Former president and a Congress stalwart, Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 on August 31, 2020. He served as the 13th President of India from 2012-2017. He was in septic shock due to a lung infection. Also, he had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. Post-surgery, he went into a deep coma. He was on ventilator support and in critical condition at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in Delhi.

He was elected twice to Lok Sabha from 2004 and to Rajya Sabha five times from 1969. He also served India in various capacities as Minister for Commerce, Minister of External Affairs, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Finance.

Ram Vilas Paswan

The popular politician from Bihar and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020. His demise was confirmed by his son Chirag Paswan. Paswan, a popular leader from Bihar was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.

The 74-year-old Paswan was the Lok Janshakti Party patron. He had been in active politics for more than five decades. He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Narendra Modi-led government.

A few days before his death, he had undergone heart surgery and was hospitalized for a few weeks. He was cremated in Patna on October 10, 2020. His body was brought to Janardan Ghat in the Digha locality from his residence in Shri Krishna Puri, about 3 km away, for the last rites.

Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader and one of Sonia Gandhi's closest political advisers, Ahmed Patel died on November 25 due to multiple organ failure. He breathed his last in a Gurugram hospital after suffering from complications related to COVID-19. The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health worsened after a Covid infection. The 71-year-old Patel served as the Congress's backroom strategist for years. He was one of the closest aides of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her political adviser for a long time.

Known as a trouble-shooter, Patel was an eight-time parliamentarian -- five times in the Rajya Sabha, three times in the Lok Sabha. At the time of his death, he was also the Congress treasurer, a post that he occupied thrice.

Amar Singh

Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died in Singapore on August 1, 2020 due to kidney failure. He was 64. Singh was admitted to a hospital in Singapore to undergo treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Born on January 27, 1956 at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Singh was a flamboyant businessman-politician, who once counted India's most influential icons from industry, politics and Bollywood among his closest friends, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He floated his own party Rashtriya Lok Manch in 2011.

Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away at Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on July 21, 2020 following a long illness. He was 85.

A former Lok Sabha MP, belonging to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani era of BJP leaders, was known as an able administrator. He was considered close to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Apart from these leaders, Veteran Congress leader Ramkrishna Dwivedi, Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, former parliamentarian Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo, former Karnataka Governor TN Chaturvedi, Ajit Jogi, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, SL Dharme Gowda, Suresh Angadi are among the names whose demise left a void in the political circuit.

