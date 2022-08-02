Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail calls off hunger strike

He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail and had started his hunger strike on July 22.

He alleged that his case was not being investigated properly.

Yasin Malik news: Top Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, has called off his hunger strike that had started on July 22. He did so after he was given an assurance by Director General (DG) of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel that his concerns have been forwarded to senior authorities. He had started the hunger strike alleging that his case was not being investigated properly.

He was admitted to Delhi's RML Hospital on July 26, following a fluctuation in blood pressure due to the hunger strike. He was discharged on July 29, but still refused to eat anything. He has now deferred his hunger strike for two months at the request of Sandeep Goel, the prison officials said.

The 56-year-old chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case. The DG has conveyed to Malik that the demands raised by him have been sent to the authorities concerned and he will be informed of the decision on the same, said a senior jail official.

"On my request, convict Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail since July 22 has today (Monday) evening, discontinued his fasting," Goel said.

The separatist leader, who is kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar’s prison number 7, was shifted to the prison's Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was being given IV fluids, the officials said.

Malik had submitted a letter to the doctors at the hospital, saying he did not want to be treated.

