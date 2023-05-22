Wrestlers protest: 'Not only me, all girls are ready to undergo Narco test', says Vinesh Phogat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Ready to undergo Narco test', says Vinesh Phogat

Wrestlers protest: Protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that all the girls who have given the complaint, are ready to undergo the Narco test. "I would like to tell Brij Bhushan that not only Vinesh, all the girls who have given the complaint, are ready to undergo the Narco test. It should be done live so that the entire country knows about his cruelty to the daughters of the country."

Earlier, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations had said he was ready to undergo a polygraph test if the same is conducted on star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

The wrestler will also hold a candle march tomorrow at India Gate at 5 pm. “We will hold a candle march tomorrow at India Gate at 5 pm," said wrestler Sakshi Malik at a press conference.

