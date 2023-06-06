What Sports Minister Anurag says on wrestlers' demand for arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers protest: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said a fair investigation will be conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Thakur was in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to participate in the convocation of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education.

Asked about the ongoing protest by the wrestlers who are seeking Singh's arrest, the minister said he had already stated that sports and sportspersons were a priority for the government.

"The government has already formed a committee (to probe the allegations against Singh). The police are investigating the matter by registering an FIR. A charge sheet will also be filed and fair investigation will be done," the Union minister said.

Will continue our fight till we get justice: Sakshi Malik

Earlier on Monday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia said they will continue the fight for justice and asserted that none of the wrestlers have backed down and nor they will. "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Malik tweeted after reports of her distancing from the protest emerged.

Even Bajrang tweeted in the same vein as his national teammate and termed reports of withdrawing the FIR as "completely false".

(With inputs from PTI)

