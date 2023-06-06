Tuesday, June 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police reaches Brij Bhushan's Gonda residence in UP, records statements of 12 people

Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police reaches Brij Bhushan's Gonda residence in UP, records statements of 12 people

Wrestlers protest: The Delhi Police also collected the names, addresses and identity cards of the people who gave their statements against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2023 12:10 IST
Wrestlers protest
Image Source : PTI Wrestlers protest: People protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers protest: The Delhi Police arrived at the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Tuesday. The development comes a day after agitating wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources said. The police arrived at Singh's residence to record the statements of 12 people in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh, sources added.

The Delhi Police also collected the names, addresses and identity cards of the people who gave their statements.

Meanwhile, two FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police against Singh on April 28 based on complaints of six adult wrestlers and father of a minor narrating several alleged instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by him at different times and places including in foreign countries, over a decade. The complainants levelled allegations against Singh citing different occasions during championship events as well as WFI office, including in India as well as abroad.

The district administration too has denied permission to BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, to hold a rally on June 5.

Singh, however, said he postponed the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegations against him.

Related Stories
Brij Bhushan's Ayodhya rally denied permission amid ongoing sexual harassment probe

Brij Bhushan's Ayodhya rally denied permission amid ongoing sexual harassment probe

"Will go to Jantar Mantar with wrestlers on June 9 if...": Rakesh Tikait's ultimatum to Centre

Wrestlers protest: 'Not as an MP, but a woman...'- BJP leader Pritam Munde bats for action in case

Wrestlers protest: 'Not as an MP, but a woman...'- BJP leader Pritam Munde bats for action in case

OPINION | I SALUTE EX-CRICKETERS WHO SUPPORTED FEMALE WRESTLERS

OPINION | I SALUTE EX-CRICKETERS WHO SUPPORTED FEMALE WRESTLERS

Several Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, have been protesting and demanding Singh's arrest for allegedly sexually harassing several female grapplers, including a minor.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News