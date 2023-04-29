'When these players win medals, we cherish, but when they agitate, no one even tweets': Priyanka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Wrestler Protest Updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday and fumed why the government was still silent on the issue despite the agitation entering the second week. The Congress general secretary was seen hearing out ace women wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Expressed solidarity with the players, Gandhi raised grave questions over the government's intention and called it a brazen step to shield a particular identity. She said without naming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

She lamented how the country welcomed the players when they won medals for India but remained silent when the same players have been facing serious issues.

"Why are the copies of the two FIRs not being shared despite much agitation? If the investigation is going on, why the concerned minister did not offer his resignation," asked Priyanka.

"When these players win medals for India, the whole country comes in their support. But, when they are demanding action against a 'person', no one is even posting on social media platforms," she lamented.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi had voiced support for the protesting wrestlers and slammed the government, asking whether it wants to save the culprits in the matter.

"When the arrogance of a party and its leaders is sky high"

The Congress general secretary had also said that the pleas of the sportspersons, who enhance the country's honour, were being ignored, and asserted that "when the arrogance of a party and its leaders" is sky high, then such voices are crushed.

Congress leaders such as Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda and Udit Raj had also joined the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar earlier this week to express solidarity with them.

Delhi Police files FIR

With the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers growing, Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

After Mehta's submission, the country's top wrestlers, who have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding action against Singh, rejoiced "the first step towards victory" but said they will continue their agitation. They demanded that the BJP MP be removed from all the positions he holds.

(With inputs from Sonu Kumar)

