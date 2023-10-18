World Food India's second edition to take place from November 3 to 5, announces Prahlad Patel

Follow us on Image Source : X/@PRAHLADSPATEL Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel addressed the media about World Food India 2023 in New Delhi

The second edition of the global mega food event, World Food India 2023, is scheduled to be organised from November 3 to 5 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on November 3. According to an official release, the Netherlands will be the ‘Partner Country’ in this edition of World Food India, while Japan and Vietnam are ‘Focus Countries’.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday emphasised that India is one of the fastest-growing economies with many investment opportunities, especially in the food processing sector. Addressing the media on the second edition of World Food India 2023, he said that World Food India is an effort towards projecting the potential of the sector before global stakeholders. He pointed out that the event is a unique example of the whole of the Government collaborative approach, as 11 central Ministries/ Departments and their associated autonomous bodies are participating in it.

Several nations to participate in the event

The minister further said so far 23 States/UTs and exhibitors from 16 countries have consented to participate in the event and more stakeholders are likely to be on boarded in the remaining days of the event. Patel further apprised of the wide international representation in the event and about 10 overseas Ministerial and official delegations from many countries are participating in the event.

He said a 'Reverse Buyer Seller Meet' is also being organized in association with the Department of Commerce and its associated commodity boards as part of the event and it is likely to have the participation of about 1000 overseas buyers from more than 75 countries. In all the event is likely to witness the participation of more than 900 exhibitors.

Exhibition, several other activities on cards

Minhaj Alam, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, informed that the exhibition will be held in several halls in addition to various activities in the open space of Pragati Maidan and Bharat Mandapam. He provided a brief of the arrangements at the venue for facilitating exhibitions, B2B, B2G & G2G meetings and collaborations.

The experiential Food Street, curated by Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, promises to be the chief attraction for food enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Spread over 3 Zones, it boasts a sustainable food theatre with a focus on Shree Anna or millets; pavilions showcasing regional cuisines from all corners of the country, street food as well as food from the royal culinary heritage of India. Also on the cards is an attempt at setting a Guinness Record for the longest dosa in the world. 60 to 80 chefs will be working together to create a millet dosa over 100 feet long, a testament to the dedication and skill of the team effort.

International Year of Millets

To celebrate the International Year of Millets 2023, a monumental installation of 50,000 tetra-pack containers of millet beverages will be created and distributed to underprivileged children. The 75,000 visitors expected to visit over three days will also be treated to cultural programs, including dance and musical performances. The success of World Food India 2023 will establish a Global Food Event in the country at par with similar marquee events across the globe. It should be mentioned here that President Draupadi Murmu will present the valedictory address on November 5 --the last day of the event.

