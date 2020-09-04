World's first registered Russian coronavirus vaccine presented to Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Image Source : ANI World's first registered Russian Vaccine against coronavirus presented to the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

World's first registered Russia's coronavirus vaccine was presented to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), countries of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and Republic of Serbia, Russia's Ministry of Defence informed on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh congratulated the government and people of Russia for successfully controlling the coronavirus outbreak in the country and lauded its scientists for developing a vaccine against the deadly disease. Speaking at SCO meeting on Friday, Singh said, "I congratulate the government and people of Russia for successfully managing the pandemic."

President Vladimir Putin last month announced that Russian scientists had developed the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik-V. He said one of his daughters had already been vaccinated with it and that it works "quite effectively" and forms "stable immunity".

Meanwhile, Russia is also in talks with the leading drug manufacturers to produce the vaccine locally in India.

