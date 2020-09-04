Russia in talks with India to manufacture coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V locally

Image Source : AP Russia is in talks with India for production of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Russia is in talks with India for production of its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which is also world's first registered vaccine for the contagious disease. Russia had launched its corona vaccine Sputnik V in August with its very first doses being administered to President Vladimir's Puitn's daughter.

Speaking on the development, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kiril Dmitriev has said that Moscow is in close dialogue with the Indian government and leading drug manufacturers to locally produce the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Earlier in August, the Russian government has reached out to India seeking a collaboration for manufacturing its coronavirus vaccine and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial. According to government sources, the matter was discussed by the national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 in its meeting held on August 22.

Sputnik V Russia coronavirus vaccine | All you need to know

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The vaccine has not been tested in phase 3 or larger clinical trials.

There has been scepticism in some quarters about limited data related to the efficacy of the vaccine.

The Russian government has reached out to the Indian government seeking a collaboration for manufacturing their COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, and conducting its phase 3 trial, a source in the government said.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) along with the Department of Health Research has been asked to lead and look into the matter.

They (Russian government officials) have shared some information and data on Sputnik V, while more data related to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is awaited.

When asked if the Russian government has placed any formal request for the manufacture of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference, "As far as Sputnik V vaccine is concerned, both India and Russia are in communication. Some initial information has been shared while some detailed information is awaited."

According to sources, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev has approached the office of Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan as well as secretaries of the departments of biotechnology and health research in this regard.

ALSO READ | WHO says widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021

ALSO READ | Rajnath Singh lauds Russian scientists for developing COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage