Image Source : FILE WHO says widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021

A World Health Organization on Friday said it does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

"We are not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told journalists at a briefing in Geneva.

Referring to vaccine clinical trials, She said, "this phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is," reuters reported.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage