WHO says widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021

A World Health Organization on Friday said it does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

Geneva Updated on: September 04, 2020 16:00 IST
"We are not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told journalists at a briefing in Geneva.

Referring to vaccine clinical trials, She said, "this phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is," reuters reported. 

