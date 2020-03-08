Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Women's Day: Air India to operate 52 flights with all-woman crew

Women's Day: Air India to operate 52 flights with all-woman crew

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Air India will operate 52 flights, including eight on overseas routes, with an all-woman crew. The International Women's Day is on Sunday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2020 7:56 IST
Air India to operate 52 flights with all-woman crew
Image Source : FILE

Air India to operate 52 flights with all-women crew

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Air India will operate 52 flights, including eight on overseas routes, with an all-woman crew. The International Women's Day is on Sunday.

In a press release on Saturday, the national carrier said it would operate several all-women crew flights on its international and domestic routes, including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

"Air India is operating 8 international and 44 domestic momentous flights with all women crew to mark #IWD2020...," it said in a tweet.

According to the release, women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow body aircraft to salute woman power in sync with socio-cultural ethos.

Earlier, an airline spokesperson said more than 40 all-woman crew flights would be operated on Sunday. Air India is perhaps the only single airline to operate so many domestic and international flights, operated and supported by women employees, the release said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Air India disinvestment process going on extremely well: Puri

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News